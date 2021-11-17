PM: Tense situation in Europe not direct threat to Estonia's borders

The tense political situation abroad, more specifically on Belarus' border with the European Union, and on the Russia-Ukraine border also, does not present any direct threat to Estonia's security, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said Wednesday.

Answering questions at the Riigikogu, Kallas said: "The security situation is indeed dangerous and tense, particularly over the last few days, if we look at what Belarus is doing on the border of the EU and how it has weaponized people against the union.

"All of these signals were discussed at the government's security committee on Monday and it is something we've been dealing with all summer. I want to reiterate - just as this summer, there is also no direct threat to Estonia's border at present," Kallas went on, adding that the government's additional reservist training exercise call-up announced today, Wednesday, was made after all overviews had been presented to its security committee meeting on Monday.

"The reservists are summoned as of today and the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) will erect the barrier there within eight days," Kallas added, referring to one of the main tasks the call-up, dubbed Okas 2021, will be engaged with.

