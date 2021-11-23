Estonian MP: Ukraine is an obsession for Russia

News
Marko Mihkelson.
Marko Mihkelson. Source: ERR
News

Getting Ukraine has been an obsession for Russia for decades, Marko Mihkelson (Reform), chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu said on Monday.

Speaking on ETV's "Ringvaade" show, Mihkelson said according to Ukrainian intelligence Russia has plans to attack Ukraine, something U.S. intelligence has also suggested.

The member of parliament said Ukraine has been an obsession for Russia for a long time.

"Russia - unfortunately not only the current leadership - is obsessed with the fact that Russia must be great and extend from the Carpathians to Kamchatka," he said.

"As early as 1991, when Ukraine declared its independence on August 24, the then Russian leadership, which was quite pro-democratic, threatened Ukraine with war. It is like an obsession that has been on the minds of the Russian leadership for a long time."

Mihkelson said Russian President Vladimir Putin does not want Ukraine taking any more steps towards NATO or the European Union.

Even if Russia does not attack, Moscow could escalate tensions in order to worry the West, Mihkelson added.

He said tensions between Russia and the West are growing and that Estonia's eastern neighbor should "never be underestimated".

Mihkelson said Russia has been at war since the invasion of Afghanistan in 1979, and there have been conflicts in Georgia and Ukraine in recent years. 

"Russia is in a very aggressive mood right now. Perhaps the most dangerous thing is that Russia does not seem to be prepared to find any common ground on the diplomatic level at the moment," he said.

The politician said if the conflict should escalate, the Ukrainian army is now much stronger than it was at the beginning of the conflict.

"There are 400,000 people in Ukraine with military experience who have gone through the front in the last eight years. [...] They know what they stand for and who the enemy is. I do not see them giving up the fight for their homeland," Mihkelson said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:02

Ministers: Cooperation in Okas 2021 border work has been good

16:33

Tõnis Saarts: How the national conservatives became liberal democrats

16:09

Estonian MP: Ukraine is an obsession for Russia

15:41

Tallink cruise ferry forced to return to port after engine failure

15:12

COVID-19 medicines not likely to arrive to Estonia before year's end

14:45

Fixing schoolhouses' ventilation systems delayed

14:29

Border guard head: We need faster way to send people back across the border

14:18

Between bad, worse and worst: Europe faces tough tests this winter

13:59

Daily: Opaque transaction reason for education ministry official's release

13:23

EXPO Dubai 2020 Podcast: Education innovation in E-Stonia

13:09

Luik: Ukrainian army and western unity could prevent Russian attack

12:56

3 offers made for Tallinn tram procurement

12:25

Vseviov: Lukashenko wants to create confusion, divide and gain legitimacy

12:03

Minister to oversee shoreline protection zone bill he signed while MP

11:39

Andres Laisk returned as Saue mayor

11:06

No ministry proceedings against schools which used remote learning

10:32

Health Board: 417 hospitalized patients, 821 new cases, 8 deaths

10:31

Professor: Remote learning has slowed down students' grasp of information

10:22

Romek Kosenkranius returned as Pärnu mayor Updated

09:36

Education ministry: Some students are selling rapid tests

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

21.11

Border guard apprehends smuggler in Setomaa

09:18

Estonia is able to deport 90 percent of migrants with failed asylum claims Updated

22.11

Gallery: Winter wonderland at Valaste Waterfall

22.11

Weather service issues icy road warning across Estonia

20.11

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, November 22

22.11

Health Board: 445 hospitalized covid patients, 403 new cases, 11 deaths

22.11

Bill banning tattoos for minors reaches Riigikogu

10:32

Health Board: 417 hospitalized patients, 821 new cases, 8 deaths

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: