Perpetuity of independence marked by flag-raising

Wednesday saw Estonia turn a historical corner in that it was the 'equinox' between the amount of time the country was under Soviet and also Nazi occupation, and the amount of time it has been an independent state. In other words, from Thursday, Estonia has been longer independent than under occupation, since the declaration of independence in 1918, and the event was marked as a national flag day.

In the Ida-Viru County town of Jõhvi, the day, entitled the Day of Perpetual Estonian Nationhood, was marked by a ceremony at the 1918-1920 war of independence memorial, with speeches from representatives of local government, and wreath laying by local school children, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported Tuesday night (see gallery above).

In Põlva, South Estonia, the church bell was tolled, while a wreath-laying ceremony took place at its independence war memorial also.

In Tallinn, the flag raising atop Pikk Hermann was attended by Riigikogu speaker Jüri Ratas (Center) and various other dignitaries, and was followed by speeches, out of the cold, and inside the Riigikogu chamber.

