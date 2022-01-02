War of Independence casualties to be remembered Monday

A minute of silence will remember those who lost their lives in the Estonian War of Independence at 10.30 on Monday.

Monday, January 3 will mark the passing of 102 years from the start of the armistice that ended military activity in the Estonian War of Independence as a culmination of peace talks in Tartu and the ceasefire being signed on December 31, 1919.

The agreement prescribed that military conflict between Estonia and Soviet Russia had to end by 10.30 a.m. on January 3. The Treaty of Tartu was signed a month later, Estonia winning the War of Independence.

The tradition of a minute of silence for Estonians and foreigners who fought and died in the War of Independence at 10.30 on the date of the armistice entering into force was introduced in 1920.

January 3 is a flag day in Estonia. All state and local government institutions and public-law legal persons will hoist the Estonian flag, which everyone else can also do.

Estonia lost over 6,000 people in the war, almost 4,000 in direct military combat.

Minister of Defense Kalle Laanet will give a speech at the base of the War of Independence Victory Column at 10.35 a.m. on Monday, followed by speeches by Tallinn Secondary Science School student Mona Reisberg and a representative of the Estonian Association of Fraternities and Sororities. Next, the defense minister, Commander of the Estonian Defense Forces Lt. Gen. Martin Herem and Commander of the Defense League Brig. Gen. Riho Ühtegi place wreaths at the base of the victory monument.

An event to remember War of Independence casualties will also be held in the Peter's Square in Narva, with speeches by Deputy Secretary General of the Ministry of Defense Kusti Salm at 10.32 a.m. and Mayor of Narva Katri Raik at 10.37 a.m. Wreaths will be placed at the Siivertsi Cemetery at 11.30 a.m.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!