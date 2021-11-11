Embassy live-streams Remembrance Day service Thursday morning

Those unable to attend the annual Remembrance Day service held at the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) Cemetery in Tallinn can watch the event from the British Embassy's social media page.

At 11.00 a.m. on November 11 1918, the guns fell silent on the Western Front, hailing the armistice which effectively spelled the end of World War One, but the day commemorates the fallen of all nationalities in all subsequent conflicts.

The British Ambassador was in attendance, along with Defense Attaché Matthew Hing, and Brig. Ge. Enno Mõts from the EDF, while the service took place at the site of British war graves of those who fell fighting on the Estonian side in the 1918-1920 Estonian War of Independence.

Clergy presiding consisted of Fr Gustav P. Piir, Priest-in-charge, Saint Timothy and Saint Titus Congregation in Tallinn and Rector of the EELK Holy Spirit Congregation (Pühavaimu kirik) in Tallinn, along with Col (Retd) Tõnis Nõmmik, former EDF Chief of Chaplains, Cpt (Rt. Revd) Ago Lilleorg, Senior Chaplain EDF, and two retired Church of England vicars, Fr Stephen J. Knowers and Fr Gerald Beauchamp.

Wg Cdr Vincent Jackson, Deputy Commander, NATO Force Integration Unit was also present, as was undersecretary at the Estonian Ministry of Defense Kadi Silde, representatives of the Riigikogu's National Defence Committee, representatives of several foreign embassies.

Britain sent a Royal Navy squadron, as well as personnel and materiel in support of Estonia and Latvia during their independence wars and in the wider context of the Russian Civil War.

Thursday's service can be viewed via the British Embassy's social media page by clicking the link above.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!