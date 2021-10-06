War museum manager: Freedom Square column to receive new lighting system

Restoration works on the War of Independence Victory Column in 2018.
Restoration works on the War of Independence Victory Column in 2018. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Head of the Estonian War Museum Hellar Lill said there are plans to replace all of the lighting around the War of Independence Victory Column on Tallinn's Freedom Square (Vabaduse Väljak). The lighting and automation system is set to cost €600,000.

"There is one major project planned for 2022: acquiring a lighting and automation solution for the column. This will cost €600,000," Lill confirmed to ERR on Wednesday.

He noted that this will be the first time the lighting system will be replaced for the column. "This year, the lighting behind the column's rear wall will be changed, which will cost €49,000," Lill said.

He added that works totaling €523,000 have been conducted on the column in the previous five years the column has been under the War Museum's management.

Lill said the column's rear wall tiling and lighting was replaced in 2016, the granite tiles on the column's foot were changed, the column's main stairway and lighting along with the column's glass detailing was replaced in 2018. In 2019, the column's cross section's glass detailing was replaced and the tiles in front of the column were replaced last year, to go with restoration works on the limestone wall.

Lill said the maintenance and upkeep for the War of Independence Victory Column costs some €70,000 yearly.

The War of Independence Victory Column by night. Source: ERR

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

