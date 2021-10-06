SDE MP: Basic tax exemption must rise in-line with minimum wage hike

News
SDE MP Jevgeni Ossinovski
SDE MP Jevgeni Ossinovski Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Together with next year's 12-percent increase in minimum wage, the basic tax exemption threshold should rise in proportion, opposition Social Democratic Party (SDE) MP Jevgeni Ossinovski says.

Ossinovski made his remarks following news that the minimum wage will rise to €654 next year - an increase of €70 - while the hourly wage will rise to €3.86, after unions and the Employers' Confederation came to an agreement on Tuesday.

The increase is the first in two years, since the coronavirus-blighted year of 2020 did not see a rise in minimum wage.

Ossinovski said: "I commend employers and unions for this good agreement. Considering that the minimum salary did not increase this year, next year's minimum salary growth will improve the situation for people earning a lower income," Ossinovski said.

"It is now important that the state as the third party should, in turn, make a fair contribution and increase the basic exemption. I want to recall that in 2018 we finally made it this far that both the minimum monthly salary and basic exemption were both €500. Unfortunately, the state has subsequently not kept pace with the minimum salary growth," Ossinovski continued.

In 2022, minimum salary earners will be paying €31 in monthly income tax, with those receiving the average-level pension having to pay €18 per month.

"Raising the basic exemption is the right step both from the social policy perspective as well as in terms of economic policy. That way, income disparity will decrease and the stimulus to work legally will grow. For me, it is also an issue of values - subjecting the minimum salary to income tax is simply not fair," Ossinovski added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

06.10

Festival dedicated to composer Eduard Tubin taking place in Tartu

06.10

SDE MP: Basic tax exemption must rise in-line with minimum wage hike

06.10

War museum manager: Freedom Square column to receive new lighting system

06.10

32 direct destinations on Tallinn Airport winter schedule

06.10

Electricity prices reach historic high, again

06.10

675 people admitted to Tallinn drunk tank in September

06.10

Legal amendment would allow reduced bureaucracy at state institutions

06.10

Mari-Liis Jakobson: Will voter turnout continue to dwindle?

06.10

Former high-ranking PPA official and his son charged with fraud

06.10

Estonia directs additional €14.4 million to digital state upgrades in 2022

06.10

Elderly hospitalizations can lead to scheduled treatment suspensions

06.10

Kalle Koop: Rescue workers protesting despite salary advance. Why?

06.10

Foreign minister attends meeting of OECD ministers

06.10

Estonia signs contract for coastal defense system acquisition

06.10

Long-running Swedbank investors case settled out-of-court

06.10

Urmas Sõõrumaa to consider stopping donations to political parties

06.10

'Election tourism' residence registrations in spotlight again

06.10

Video: 25 years since national football team's first post-independence win

06.10

Report: Estonia ranked among world's top startup ecosystems

06.10

Estonia to start coronavirus booster vaccinations

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

05.10

Fuel prices in Estonia reach all-time record level

06.10

Health Board: 230 hospitalized patients, 1,046 new cases, four deaths

06.10

Estonia signs contract for coastal defense system acquisition

06.10

English-language local election debate takes place Wednesday

06.10

Tallinn Zoo's new inhabitants getting used to their new conditions

05.10

Opening dates of Lidl stores in Estonia still unknown

06.10

32 direct destinations on Tallinn Airport winter schedule

04.10

Estonian ID cards no longer valid for travel to and from the UK

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: