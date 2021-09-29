Gallery: Rescue workers protest for higher wages

Rescue workers held a protest outside of the Riigikogu on Wednesday to demand higher wages. The government's planned salary increase is not enough, they say.

The Estonian Rescue Workers' Union wants salaries to be raised to the national average, approximately €1,500 per month.

"Today's harsh reality is that a rescue worker who risks their life to help others will receive just over €900 on payday," the union said.

Politicians have promised rescue workers' salaries will rise to the average in 2023. A plan being developed by the Ministry of Interior states it will be above the average by 2025.

The union believes, at the current pace, this goal will be met in 2037.

Rescue workers are expected to receive a 12 percent pay rise this year.

The protest outside the Riigikogu was attended by members of opposition parties EKRE and Isamaa.

Earlier on Wednesday, ERR reported the average teacher's salary will rise to more than €1,600 euros next year.

