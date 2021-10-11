Social Democratic Party receives €116,000 in donations

News
A large part of the donated money will go toward campaigning for the local elections.
A large part of the donated money will go toward campaigning for the local elections. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) collected a total of €116,259 in donations in the third quarter of 2021, a large part of which came from Estonian start-up entrepreneurs.

The largest donation to the party came from party member Kadi Pärnits, donated €20,000 to the party. MEPs Marina Kaljurand and Sven Mikser both made donations of €6,000 and MP Riina Sikkut donated €5,587 to the party.

Entrepreneurs Andrus Purde, Arle Mölder, Markus Villig, Martin Villig, Priit Vaikmaa, Raivo Rand, Sten Tamkivi and Taavet Hinrikus all donated €5,000 each to the party. The party received €4,000 from Ragnar Sass and Eron Sakur.

The Social Democratic Party received €131,510 in state support and €4,465 from membership fees in the previous quarter. In total, the party's revenue stood at €252,234.

The party spent €285,957 in the same period preparing for the local government elections, which opened on Monday. The party spent €207,096 on political actions, €190,634 of which went toward campaigning and advertisements.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:33

Thirty-one Tallinn advance voting polling stations open Monday to Thursday

12:59

Watch Live from 2.40 p.m.: President Alar Karis' inauguration ceremony

12:26

Virologist: Third doses for elderly should move at a faster pace

12:01

'Dear people of Estonia, I thank you!'

11:32

Fate of President Kaljulaid's advisors wide-ranging

10:34

Health Board: 272 hospitalized patients, 727 new cases, six deaths

10:31

Social Democratic Party receives €116,000 in donations

10:02

Local elections 2021: Don't expect the unexpected

09:23

Statistics: Foreign trade up over 40 percent on year to August

08:54

Video: Trial rider Keity Meier jumps between roofs of Swissotel building

08:26

Party ratings: Support for coalition fallen since January

08:17

Monday marks start of local election week

10.10

Samost and Sildam discussed how three biggest parties have changed

10.10

'Olukorrast riigis': Politicians afraid to decide

10.10

'Insight': Narva youths risking their lives in abandoned buildings

10.10

ERR overview reveals food prices in Estonia and Finland leveling

10.10

Report: Estonia has Europe's lowest property taxes

10.10

255 people hospitalized with COVID-19

10.10

FAQs: Estonian local elections 2021

10.10

Largest internal waters vessel starts work on Lake Peipsi

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

10.10

ERR overview reveals food prices in Estonia and Finland leveling

08:54

Video: Trial rider Keity Meier jumps between roofs of Swissotel building

09.10

ECDC recommends stricter entry restrictions for Estonia, Baltic states

10.10

'Insight': Narva youths risking their lives in abandoned buildings

10.10

255 people hospitalized with COVID-19

10.10

Report: Estonia has Europe's lowest property taxes

09.10

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from October 11

10:34

Health Board: 272 hospitalized patients, 727 new cases, six deaths

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: