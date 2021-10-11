Social Democratic Party receives €116,000 in donations

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) collected a total of €116,259 in donations in the third quarter of 2021, a large part of which came from Estonian start-up entrepreneurs.

The largest donation to the party came from party member Kadi Pärnits, donated €20,000 to the party. MEPs Marina Kaljurand and Sven Mikser both made donations of €6,000 and MP Riina Sikkut donated €5,587 to the party.

Entrepreneurs Andrus Purde, Arle Mölder, Markus Villig, Martin Villig, Priit Vaikmaa, Raivo Rand, Sten Tamkivi and Taavet Hinrikus all donated €5,000 each to the party. The party received €4,000 from Ragnar Sass and Eron Sakur.

The Social Democratic Party received €131,510 in state support and €4,465 from membership fees in the previous quarter. In total, the party's revenue stood at €252,234.

The party spent €285,957 in the same period preparing for the local government elections, which opened on Monday. The party spent €207,096 on political actions, €190,634 of which went toward campaigning and advertisements.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!