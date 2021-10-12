Reform Party takes in over quarter-of-a-million euros' donations in Q3 2021

The Reform Party, the larger of the two parties in office, raised €257,976 in donations in the third quarter of this year (Q3 2021), the party reports. Total income from the party came to over three-quarters-of-a-million euros in Q3.

Businessman Tõnis Raide was the largest donor at €25,000, while banker Viljar Jaamu contributed €13,000. Several tech entrepreneurs including the Villig brothers, Markus and Martin, co-founders of the Bolt mobility app and one of Estonia's unicorns, Taavet Hinrikus, co-founder of fintech firm Wise, also a unicorn, and tech entrepreneur Sten Tamkivi, put up €10,000 each, BNS reports.

Like most of the major parties, Reform's largest income component came via the state subsidy, granted in proportion to a party's representative size – at 34 seats, Reform has greater Riigikogu representation than any other party – and which totaled €447,134, BNS reports.

Total income in Q3 2021 for Reform came to €755,117.

The party also collected €3,325 in membership fees.

The political parties have filed their Q3 2021 financial statements with the relevant body, the Supervisory Committee on Party Financing (ERJK), as they are required to do.

--

