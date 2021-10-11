Eesti 200 receives €279,000 in donations

Political party Eesti 200 collected a total of €279,056 in donations from 105 different supporters in the third quarter of 2021. Along with state support and membership fees, the party earned €307,730 in the previous quarter.

Party member and businessman Joakim Helenius made a donation of €50,700 to the party in the third quarter. Entrepreneur Priit Alamäe added another big donation, giving the party €50,300.

Meelis Niinepuu donated €15,001 and IT entrepreneurs Taavet Hinrikus, Markus Villig, Martin Villig and Sten Tamkivi donated €15,000 each. Entrepreneur Ragnar Sass also made a €13,000 donation.

The party received €25,000 in state support and gained €3,674 in membership fees from 130 people. In total, the party's revenue stood at €307,730 in the third quarter.

The party's expenses in the third quarter totaled €222,911, meaning the party made €84,819. Political actions cost €206,218, of which €148,677 was made up of local elections campaigning.

All parties must declare their finances for the third quarter and will receive state subsidies in accordance to their size. State subsidies are commonly the parties' largest source of income.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!