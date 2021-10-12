Center Party takes in over €220,000 in Q3 2021 donations

The Center Party, in coalition with Reform, took in over €220,000 in donations in the third quarter of 2021 (Q3 2021), with a large proportion of this coming from party members and big-league business figures. The party also took in over €340,000 in state subsidies in the same time period.

The party's health minister Tanel Kiik gave €5,100 to the party in three separate installments in Q3 2021, while Tallinn Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart paid two installments of €5,000 and €1,600 into his party's coffers.

Center MP Enn Eesmaa donated €4,000, while another MP, Viktor Vassiljev, provided over €8,000 across seven installments, ranging in size from €150 to €3,000, BNS reports.

Tallinn city council chair Tiit Terik also donated in multiple installments during Q3 2021, to a total of €6,300, while two deputy mayors, Kalle Klandorf and Vadim Belobrovtsev, also donated.

Belobrovtsev made a one-off payment of €3,100, while Klandorf paid in three sums, €3,400, 1,600 and €200, BNS reports.

City district elders Lauri Laats and Jaanus Riibe donated 4,600 each. The capital is divided into eight districts, each with its own district government, presided over by a district elder.

Several well-known businessmen also donated to Center, including real estate entrepreneurs Endel Siff (€5,000) and Raivo Rand (€20,000 across three installments), Eve Toots and Andres Liinsoo (€10,000 each) and former prime minister Tiit Vähi (€5,000).

Two other entrepreneurs, Mihkel Undrest and Aivar Aru, gave €4,000 apiece to Center in Q3 2021.

The party received a total of €228,334 in donations.

Add to this the €341,926 in state subsidy the party, along with all other major parties, received in proportion to its representative size – Center has the second-highest number of Riigikogu seats at 25 – and the €12,386 the party took in in membership fees in Q3 2021, then Center's income for the entire quarter came to €582,647, BNS reports.

All the major parties have been making their Q3 2021 financial declarations as required, including statements on donations received, to the relevant body, the Supervisory Committee on Party Financing (ERJK).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!