Isamaa takes in nearly €190,000 in Q3 2021 donations

Isamaa raised €188,919 in donations in the third quarter of 2021 (Q3 2021), with Kaspar Kokk and Parvel Pruunsil the party's largest single donors. Isamaa, which is in opposition at the Riigikogu, amassed just under €350,000 overall in Q3 2021, the party reports.

All the major political parties have filed their Q3 2021 financials with the relevant body, the Supervisory Committee on Party Financing (ERJK).

The largest single donor, owner of Bigbank Parvel Pruunsild, donated €100,000 to Isamaa.

Former top cross-country skier Kaspar Kokk donated €15,000 to Isamaa, while Toomas Luman gave €10,000.

Of other significant donors, businessman Meelis Simulant provided Isamaa with €3,000 and Tarmo Piirmann, €2,350, in Q3 2021.

All the political parties also receive a state subsidy in proportion to their representative size. At 12 seats, Isamaa is one of the smaller parties and received less in state subsidy, at €157,812, than it took in in donations. Similarly, the Social Democratic Party (SDE, 10 seats) only took in slightly more in subsidy, at €131,510, than in donations (€116,000).

With the larger parties, the situation is the reverse – Reform, for instance, garnered a little under €260,000 in donations in Q3 2021, but obtained nearly €450,000 in state subsidy. In the case of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) the disparity is even greater, at just under €60,000 in donations compared with nearly €250,000 in subsidy.

The only other major party to take in more in donations than in subsidy is Eesti 200, which is currently unrepresented at the Riigikogu –the party was founded in 2018 – and so received a relatively small subsidy (€25,000) compared with over 10 times that amount (€279,000) in donations.

Isamaa also collected €3,090 in membership fees, making its total income for Q3 2021 €349,839.

