EKRE takes in close to €60,000 in Q3 2021 donations

The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) took in €58,403 in donations during the third quarter of 2021 (Q3 2021), while it took in a little under €320,000 all told in Q3 2021, once the state subsidy and membership fees are factored in.

Argo Luude donated €13,900, former Riigikogu speaker and current MP Henn Polluaas €5,000, Mati Einmann also €5,000, and MP Jaak Valge €3,600.

Luude and Põlluaas are running in Tallinn in the local elections, whose advance voting period started Monday; Valge is running in Tartu.

EKRE received €249,869 in state subsidies in Q3 2021. State subsidies are issued to parties quarterly and in proportion to their Riigikogu representation.

The party collected €4,515 in membership fees and €5,375 in income on its properties, bringing a total of €318,162 for the party for Q3 2021.

EKRE is in opposition at the Riigikogu.

All the major political parties should be declaring their Q3 donations and financials to the Supervisory Committee on Party Financing (ERJK) as per the deadline. The Social Democratic Party's (SDE) donations are here.

