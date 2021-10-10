Smaller places have different local elections concerns

With local government council elections just a little over a week away, debates are also held in many smaller places where local concerns differ from those in Tallinn or Tartu. The debate in Palivere, Lääne County concentrated on how the planned Haapsalu railroad could affect the settlement.

The Palivere Town Society wants to draw up posters of all candidates that have a connection to Palivere in the coming days. The action is meant to emphasize that the Lääne-Nigula Municipality council should consist of local people and not well-known candidates from other settlements in the municipality.

Nine candidates from four election lists participated in the debate held at the Palivere kindergarten.

"Keeping in mind the natural environment, this sports center, and not just for the locals but for people from the entire area… That is what we could take forward, as well as our industrial potential," said Urmas Muld, candidate for election coalition Tegusalt Tulevikku (Actively into the Future).

During the debate broadcast online, candidates discussed why companies find it difficult to expand, how the planned Haapsalu railroad would affect Palivere, the need for a rental housing and more versatile hobby education.

"A major municipality needs to stand firm in its core demands. As long as it takes. If we, as a small place, demand something, we need to see the process through," Rivo Reinsalu (Center Party) said.

The Nõva, Noarootsi, Kullamaa and Martna area is a slightly more autonomous rural municipality district inside the Lääne-Nigula Municipality. The people of Palivere feel it has been difficult for them to get their concerns on the agenda and that more is needed in terms of common effort.

"Community cooperation is the more important issue. And as we learned during this debate, everyone running is willing to work together," Mati Kallemets (Reform Party) said.

Palivere will also become a rural municipality district next year and more say regarding, for example, the regional budget. That is when work will begin in earnest.

"Staffing is another matter, to have the people in charge of these things, which I'm sure will be a major challenge," said Andrus Eilpuu for the Tugevad Kogukonnad (Strong Communities) election coalition.

Five political forces are competing in Lääne-Nigula Municipality, with the candidate for the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) missing from the debate because of organizational confusion with regard to the coronavirus.

