Final preparations underway for start of advanced voting

Advanced voting for Estonia's local elections starts on Monday and the final preparations are being made at polling stations. The procedure has been simplified this year.

ETV's current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" looked at the efforts being made in Tallinn on Friday.

There will be six polling booths opened in shopping centers in the capital this year, as well as polling booths in municipal buildings. For the first time, "pop-up" polling booths have been created in marquees.

AK visited a marquee in Tallinn's biggest district Lasnamäe to discuss the final preparations.

Svetlana Kelder Eveillard, chairman of Division Committee 53, said there had already been signs of interest and two women had wanted to vote. "We said it was early. [Come back] On Monday," she said.

Election process simplified

Several changes have been made to the organization of elections this year.

Both online and paper voting starts on Monday, meaning the e-voting period has been extended by several days. It is possible to cast a ballot online 24 hours a day until 8 p.m. on Satuday.

Voter lists are now electronic which makes it possible to cancel an e-vote on Sunday for the first time. Previously, this could not be done on election day.

"You can't vote electronically on Sunday, but voters can still go to the polling station and change their choice by voting with a paper ballot," said Arne Koitmäe, the head of the state election service.

It is also possible to visit any polling booth in a district and vote.

Tallinn has increased the number of large polling stations this year from nine to 31, said Priit Lello, chairman of the Tallinn City Electoral Committee. One of the most popular will be the booth in Solaris Shopping Center in Kesklinn.

He said almost everything is ready for Monday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!