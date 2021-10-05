Politicians asked to follow fair e-voting principles in local elections

news
Liia Hänni casting her vote via the Internet.
Liia Hänni casting her vote via the Internet. Source: e-GA
news

Experts are asking political parties to follow the principles of fair e-voting in the upcoming election. This means respecting the right of voters to vote freely online, without direct political pressure, and to recognize the results of the vote when all electoral procedures have legally taken place.

EKRE, the Eesti 200, Isamaa, Centre, Reform Party, the Estonian Greens, and the Social Democratic Party have already agreed to the principles.

The principles were created by the non-profit foundation e-Governance Academy, which advises governments on implemented e-governance.   

Liia Hänni, senior expert of the e-Governance Academy, the principles of e-voting help voters make their decision freely and without interference.

"By signing the principles, the parties have promised to explain the organisation of e-voting impartially and confirmed that they will not question the results of e-voting for political reasons," she said.

Hänni emphasised that voters must also behave responsibly when e-voting and must not transfer their digital identity to another person.

Arne Koitmäe, head of the State Electoral Office, said the technical solution and organization of e-voting is constantly improved to ensure its security and transparency.

"The e-voting results and key activities are mathematically verifiable, and this data is verified each time by independent auditors. The preparation procedures of i-voting, as well as the counting of votes, can be observed by anyone interested, and it is possible to undergo training for that before each election," he said.

The principles of fair i-voting were born on the initiative of the e-Governance Academy in cooperation with political parties in 2015, when i-voting took place for the first time.

The principles of i-voting can be found on the website: https://www.valimised.ee/en/node/1623

E-voting at the 2021 local elections

Electronic voting will begin on Monday, October 11 at 9 a.m. and end on Saturday, October 16 at 8 p.m.

The voter application, which can be downloaded to your computer, will be published on the Election Commission's website before the start of e-voting.

E-voting requires a secure computer with an internet connection, an ID card with valid certificates, and a card reader or mobile ID.

If necessary, a voter can change their choice by e-voting or with a paper ballot at the polling station until Saturday evening.

From 2021, voters will also be able to change their e-vote by voting on a ballot paper on Election Day (Sunday).

If the voter has participated in the elections both electronically and by paper ballot, only the choice made at the polling station will be taken into account.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:30

€4.2 million in owed tax for 2020 still outstanding

20:05

Watchdog: Level playing field needed in Estonian-Latvian wind farm project

18:59

Fuel prices in Estonia reach all-time record level

18:39

Islands' summer passenger ferry volumes almost back at pre-crisis levels

18:32

Volume of public procurements up more than €800 million last year

18:08

Vandals deface Soviet-Afghanistan war memorial

17:36

PPA detains Iraqi national who crossed border into Estonia illegally

16:39

Ultra-athlete goes off on another triathlon challenge

16:10

HBO Max to be available in Estonia in 2022

15:44

Opening dates of Lidl stores in Estonia still unknown

15:16

Epp Mäe reaches semifinals in Oslo world championships

14:49

Politicians asked to follow fair e-voting principles in local elections

14:16

Tallink Group Q3 2021 results worse than same period last year

13:45

21,600 people awaiting scheduled treatments from previous COVID-19 wave

13:18

Enefit Green IPO aims to raise €100 million

12:56

Watch again: Kallas, EU president discuss Estonian recovery plan Updated

12:53

Coronavirus infection rate rising as pace of vaccination slows

12:23

E-votes can be canceled by voting at polling stations on election day

11:50

Gallery: Kalev/Cramo narrowly loses in VTB United League

11:24

Prime minister: Reform rating drop stems from government responsibility

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

04.10

Estonian ID cards no longer valid for travel to and from the UK

10:33

Health Board: 233 hospitalized patients, 896 new covid cases, nine deaths

03.10

Reader asks: Why are there no bears in Latvia?

12:56

Watch again: Kallas, EU president discuss Estonian recovery plan Updated

12:53

Coronavirus infection rate rising as pace of vaccination slows

04.10

Gallery: Refurbished Estonian Embassy in Helsinki opens Updated

04.10

Arne Koitmäe: Is Estonia ready for m-voting?

03.10

Estonia hoping for global minimum corporate tax exceptions

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: