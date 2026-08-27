Isamaa MP confirms deliberately not backing Ülle Madise nomination

Isamaa MP Helir-Valdor Seeder said he deliberately withheld his signature supporting Ülle Madise's recent presidential nomination, rejecting claims it was a technical error.

Speaking on Vikerraadio's "Reporteritund" Thursday, Seeder said he had no technical trouble using the system.

"It's downright defamation to suggest I'm so incompetent that I couldn't find the right button," he continued. "Pass that message along to the prime minister so he doesn't spread rumors at his press conference."

Seeder was one of three MPs from parties backing Madise that did not sign Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise's nomination for president.

"Presidential candidates can't be nominated by parties, parliamentary groups or committees either," he added. "Only by individual MPs."

He also declined to say how he will vote in the presidential election in the Riigikogu, citing the Constitution's requirement that MPs vote individually and secretly.

Seeder also noted that he was following the same principles of independence and impartiality that Madise herself has emphasized.

MP Peeter Ernits (Center). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

"It's a secret ballot, so I won't disclose how I'll be voting," he emphasized. "You won't find out afterward either."

'I'll be there'

Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) MP Rain Epler argued that Estonia should consider direct presidential elections, saying a president elected by a large popular mandate would likely receive greater political attention.

"Of course, then people would say, as [Madise] also said yesterday, that the president's powers would need to be changed then," Epler noted.

"I wouldn't say that's imperative," he continued. "If a president is elected by the people with significant support, politicians across the board would pay closer attention to what the president does."

Center MP Peeter Ernits, meanwhile, said he plans to attend the presidential election next Wednesday, despite signals that some Center lawmakers may stay away.

"I'll be there," Ernits confirmed. "Of course we'll be there. Just because someone says something, doesn't mean everyone should take it at face value. No one can stop me [from voting]."

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