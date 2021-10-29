Government to discuss Tallinn ring railroad spatial plan

A section of rail track in Estonia (photo is illustrative).
At a government meeting on Thursday, Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab (Center) introduced an analysis and proposals of the potential Tallinn ring railroad.

The plan would see freight trains directed from mid-town Tallinn and the international Rail Baltica terminal at Ülemiste to Paldiski with supplemental public transportation connections also developed.

The estimated cost of the Tallinn ring railroad spatial plan and pre-project is €3,375,000 and the Harjumaa Local Municipality Governments Union, other local municipality governments in the region alongside entrepreneurs have all approved the plan.

Jaak Aab said the goal of the project is a public railroad, which means it would not only be used to transport cargo, but would also have passenger trains. "A ring railroad would extend on movement options, since it develops a new public transport connection on the Lagedi-Ülemiste-Paldiski route," the minister said, adding that the railroad would also promote movement on the Tapa-Tallinn-Paldiski route.

Ministry of Finance regional administration department head Väino Tõemets noted that the main part of the funds needed for the railroad's development would be taken from the state budget, but multiple public sector transport and logistics companies have also expressed interest in the project.

"Discussions are still ongoing in terms of financing and the exact contributions of the parties interested should become clear by the end of the ongoing year," Tõemets said.

The corridors of the potential Tallinn ring railroad project are stated in the Harju County 2030+ plan, the spatial plan will look for a suitable solution for the railroad. The entire process from planning to design is set to last seven years (2022-2028).

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

