Planning for Ülemiste Rail Baltica to be completed by end of the year

News
First place,
First place, "Light Stream." Source: Zaha Hadid Architects and Esplan OÜ
News

The detail plan for the Ülemiste Rail Baltica terminal is currently on a coordination round and it should go up for establishing in May of next year.

The detail plan for the Ülemiste terminal is currently being drawn up and the plan is to approve it by the end of the ongoing year. Establishing the plan should take place in spring next year, Rail Baltic Estonia spokesperson Priit Pruul told ERR on Friday.

The Audit Office reported in mid-October that land acquisition for the international railroad project is five years behind schedule in Estonia and only a quarter of the land needed has been acquired by the state so far. The delay has not affected the development of the terminal and construction is set to begin in the summer of 2022, Pruul said.

The first constructions stages have to do with the terminal's main square, underground communications, a tramline and the reconstruction of the railroad. As of the currently available plans, the terminal is to be completed by 2026.

Fate of Tallinn Bus Station still unclear

The explanatory referendum for the terminal's detail plan states that there is an international bus station to be constructed on the property. Tallinn Bus Station CEO Airika Aruksaar told ERR in June that she does not see the station moving to Ülemiste. In addition, the bus station is expected to receive a redesign in the upcoming years.

Pruul said the detail plan sees the option of a llong-distance bus station next to the train terminal. "The bus station will not be constructed completely as of the current plans, there will be six stops for long-distance, local and city transport buses and a separate parking area," the spokesperson said.

The building's construction will be based on a winning entry from last year's architectural design competitive process, from Zaha Hadid Architects of London, together with Estonian firm Esplan OÜ.

The terminal building will be located on both sides of the existing railroad and will have a bridge over the tracks. The northern and southern parts of the building will also be connected via underground tunnel.

"An important part of the terminal will be the connection to Peterburi tee and the representative public urban space, which gives the terminal useful and representative entrances, gives it visibility and discoverability, creates the necessary dispersal and meeting areas and ties the entire region into one urban space and logistical whole," the detail plan's referendum reads.

There is a public space planned in the terminal building under and on both sides of the railroad, including pedestrian squares and plazas. The northern and southern squares will be connected via an 80-meter tunnel, which is part of the Europe square.

The pedestrian path are is in the plans to go from Ülemiste to the airport. In addition, there is a tunnel to connect the terminal to the T1 Mall of Tallinn and Ülemiste shopping mall. One tunnel will also connect the terminal to the street network of Ülemiste City.

There is also a nine-story office building planned on the property. The development will also see two new streets opened.

1st place, "Light Stream." Source: Zaha Hadid Architects and Esplan OÜ

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:33

On-form Kontaveit through to Halloween weekend Transylvania semi-finals

19:57

Estonia's travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, November 1

18:59

Planning for Ülemiste Rail Baltica to be completed by end of the year

18:22

Local elections official results to be finalized first-half of November

17:48

Reform, Isamaa, SDE sign coalition deal in Tartu

17:39

Estonian wheelchair curling team qualifies for Beijing Paralympics

17:17

Black cats less likely to be taken home from shelters

16:43

Youth theater head on vaccination certificate requirement: We're shocked

15:49

Elron boosts sales in Q3 2021

15:13

Stockmann increases profits in Q3 2021

14:44

Bank of Estonia chief: ECB pandemic cash injections may end in spring

14:14

Eleven ex-ministers issue written appeal on coronavirus crisis strategy

13:41

Head of Just Film: We lose half of our clients with certificate requirement

13:12

Isamaa chairman supports stricter and more comprehensible restrictions

12:45

This season's wolf cull quote set at 50, down on last year

12:16

Tallinn deputy mayor: Coordinating with Health Board takes too long

11:57

Wastewater study: Coronavirus spread continues to break records Updated

11:42

Investigation opens after PPA officer killed on shooting range

11:05

Health Board: 536 hospitalized patients, 1,679 new cases, 11 deaths

10:58

State to compensate energy price inflation for low-income families Updated

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

28.10

Government rules entertainment venues must close by 11 p.m. starting Monday Updated

11:05

Health Board: 536 hospitalized patients, 1,679 new cases, 11 deaths

11:57

Wastewater study: Coronavirus spread continues to break records Updated

19:57

Estonia's travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, November 1

08:35

Tallinn failed to coordinate remote learning call with Health Board Updated

28.10

Experts consider extending coronavirus recovery certification to 12 months

11:42

Investigation opens after PPA officer killed on shooting range

14:14

Eleven ex-ministers issue written appeal on coronavirus crisis strategy

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: