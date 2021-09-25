Rail Baltic planning to build one tunnel instead of five at Ülemiste

One tunnel instead of five will be built to connect the Ülemiste area with the city center under Rail Baltic railway, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Rail Baltic Estonia has agreed. Tallinn is not happy with the decision.

It was decided to only build the westernmost tunnel which connects Peterburi Road and Suur-Sõjamae Street as part of the project. The Rail Baltic working group said the other four tunnels could be build later.

"The current freight station is expected to move to Tapa in 2024, and by then it may be clear what will become of the area and whether additional funds can be applied for to build tunnels," Kristjan Kaunissaare, a member of the supervisory board of Rail Baltic Estonia, told ERR.

Tallinn does not agree with the decision and wants the original agreement to remain in place.

Ain Valdmann, head of Tallinn's Environment and Public Utilities Department, said there is already some clarity on what the area will be used for, as the detailed spatial plan for the area of the joint terminal is being drawn up and, besides, various traffic schemes have been devised for the area.

According to the plan, the joint terminal and the surrounding area should be ready by 2026.

Kaunissaare said the aim is to endorse the detailed spatial plan for the terminal area next spring.

However, the bankruptcy of the owner of the T1 shopping mall situated in the same area has caused some headaches for planners.

The planned tunnels, only 5 will be built. Source: Tallinna LV

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!