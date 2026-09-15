X!

Gallery: Young Ukrainian illustrator's distinctive works on show in Tartu

News
Ukrainian artist Denys Kulikov's exhibition
Open gallery
13 photos
News

A surreal mix of mythology, emotion and self-reflection take center stage in Ukrainian artist Denys Kulikov's prickly new solo exhibition at Tartu's Kett Gallery.

Opened September 11, the exhibition, titled "I'm My Own Executioner and Lunch," traces the development of Kulikov's distinctive symbolism and visual language over the past several years.

His illustrations draw on mythologies from different cultures, blending them with personal emotions and experiences.

The exhibition's title, Kulikov said, refers to lost opportunities, shame and the realization that he is the architect of his own failures. Its eponymous centerpiece work was created during a brief artist residency in Tartu, shortly before the opening.

Denys Kulikov is a visual artist working across illustration, painting, collage and sculpture, exploring corporeality and the human relationship with the plant world through medieval-inspired imagery and mystical, enigmatic forms.

"I'm My Own Executioner and Lunch" will remain open at Kett Gallery through October 18.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:17

'Mystery' of Tartu's floating silver balls solved

16:49

Education minister promises smoother high school admissions next year

16:38

Education minister: Most students still without a school place have almost no Estonian

16:30

New finds emerge inside Estonia's oldest medieval church

16:06

Tallinn Fringe Festival 2026 now into its last week

15:53

'Way of Being' motto of 2028 Song and Dance Celebration

15:23

Two longtime tenants parting ways with Tartu's legendary Genialistide Klubi

15:00

Datasel seeks resolution in Estonia ammunition dispute

14:30

Expert says Putin unlikely to ever seek peace deal with Ukraine

14:03

José Carreras and Plácido Domingo to appear on stage in Tallinn

be prepared!

Most Read articles

13.09

British commander in Estonia: 'I go straight into the fight, without delay'

14.09

Train carrying Estonian leaders crossed Ukraine border just before Russian drone strike

14.09

Former Estonian president: Not enough air defense in the world to meet Ukraine's needs

14.09

NGO Slava Ukraini founder Johanna-Maria Lehtme goes on trial in Estonia

08:21

PM: Estonia in talks to join France's nuclear deterrence

10:43

Reform Party appoints Erkki Keldo climate minister and Liina Vahtras as economy minister Updated

14.09

Operators baffled by Estonia's plan to buy new gas and electric buses

14.09

Estonian MoD rejects agency's claim it proposed terminating EPF ammo brokerage in 2025

14.09

Gallery: Estonian teachers, rescuers protest for higher public sector pay

14.09

Former agency head: Defense minister actively involved in Datasel dealings

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo