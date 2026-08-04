Gallery: Finland's Bad to the Boner brings comic world to Tartu gallery

A new exhibition at Tartu's Kett Gallery explores Finnish artist Bad to the Boner's adult comic "The Perfect Being" and its absurd parallel universe.

The new show, opened Friday, features the debut full-length comic by Bad to the Boner, an alternate pseudonym of illustrator and designer Rakastaja Robert.

While the artist's work as Rakastaja Robert ranges from advertising and murals to children's books, he stressed that this comic is not meant for kids.

The meticulously crafted 193-page volume "tells the heartbreaking love story of two soulmates torn apart by the horny hands of a teenage Grim Reaper."

Kett Gallery founder Stina Leek said Robert launched the Bad to the Boner project around the time of Brexit and Donald Trump's first U.S. presidency.

"As the world around us started getting more absurd, he wanted to create a parallel universe that was equally ridiculous, but also taught us to laugh at what's going on," Leek said.

"The Perfect Being" will remain on view at Kett Gallery in Tartu's Aparaaditehas through August 30, with a closing event featuring an artist talk and book signing.

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