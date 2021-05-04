Gallery: See what a Rail Baltic train may look like

How the future Rail Baltic train may look.
Rail Baltic has released images of what its future high-speed trains may look like.

Each standard class carriage has approximately 70 seats, WIFI, USB ports, charging points and screens which show travel information. 

There will also be meeting rooms for business class travelers with teleconferencing facilities. 

Rail Baltic is an international project connecting the three Baltic States and travels from Tallinn to the Lithuanian border, where the track will then connect to the Polish railway network.

Trains will travel from Tallinn to Pärnu in 40 minutes and it will take 1 hour and 42 minutes to reach Riga from Tallinn. Currently, this journey takes four hours by bus.

The estimated cost is €6 billion and 85 percent has been funded by the European Union. It should be running by 2026. 

--

Editor: Helen Wright

