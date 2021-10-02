Estonia needs additional €400 million for construction of Rail Baltic

News
How the future Rail Baltic train may look.
How the future Rail Baltic train may look. Source: RB
News

The Rail Baltic project will be delayed by four years and an additional €400 million needs to be found for the construction of the railway, Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas (Center) said on Friday.

Aas said that one reason for the postponement is that it is not possible to accurately predict the final cost of the entire project.

"Today, we see that we also need to use the next EU period funds. As this is a TNT network project, the deadline for Europe is 2030. The year 2026 was our own deadline," the minister told ERR.

It is thought that approximately €400 million is needed.

However, this figure cannot yet be taken as absolute, since there is still no certainty as to construction prices. Work is also being done to find ways to do all things more optimally in order to try and save money.

Estonia will need additional funds until 2030, Aas said. However, the railway could be operational before 2030, he said.

"After all, we are trying to get the connections ready as soon as possible. I would very much like them to be ready in 2026 or 2027. This may mean that there will not be two pairs of tracks side by side and there will be specific places for trains to pass each other. And then in the future it will be built to completion," he said. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:33

LSM: Bears to be 'scared' back over Latvian-Estonian border

13:23

Estonia's inflation rose to 6.4 percent in September

12:32

Top court dismisses appeal to block construction of oil plant

11:09

Health Board: 212 covid patients, 742 new cases, one death

10:53

Auditor general: Covid-19 crisis management structure unclear Updated

10:14

EU commission president to visit Estonia, approve covid recovery plan

09:25

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from October 4

08:17

Estonia needs additional €400 million for construction of Rail Baltic

01.10

Court overrules family rights group's covid restrictions complaint

01.10

Covid cases to rise in Harju, Ida-Viru counties in coming weeks

01.10

Ministry: Ten-year forestry plan objectives met

01.10

Gallery: Tallinn Music Week 2021 opens with Kultuurikatel concert

01.10

ERR websites subject to disruption Friday

01.10

Postimees-funded MS Estonia survey concludes work

01.10

President: Only a truly free person can be truly creative

01.10

Tallinn education leaders not convinced if expensive food is higher-quality

01.10

Worldwide Estonian Language Week starts on October 4

01.10

Ott Tänak hit with €5,000 speeding fine in Finland

01.10

Health Board: 215 covid patients, 730 cases, two deaths

01.10

State budget sets aside €600,000 for War of Independence memorial repairs

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

01.10

Ott Tänak hit with €5,000 speeding fine in Finland

30.09

Coronavirus risk level rises to 'high'

30.09

Gallery: Thousands of wooden logs appear in Tallinn's Freedom Square

09:25

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from October 4

08:17

Estonia needs additional €400 million for construction of Rail Baltic

30.09

Scientist: Mysterious beacons source of MS Estonia survey interference

01.10

Estonia backs Lithuania's EU proposal to return illegal migrants

01.10

Covid cases to rise in Harju, Ida-Viru counties in coming weeks

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: