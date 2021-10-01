Court overrules family rights group's covid restrictions complaint

News
An outdoor protest against coronavirus restrictions held in Tallinn in April this year.
An outdoor protest against coronavirus restrictions held in Tallinn in April this year. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

A court has rejected a complaint from a family rights group which challenged government coronavirus restrictions, and says that the restrictions, imposed on outdoor events in August this year, were not unlawful. At the same time, the court ruled that in future alternative counter-measures to the viral spread than blanket restrictions might be viable, as knowledge about the virus improves, .

The first-tier Tallinn administrative court ruled Friday against upholding the complaint, from the Foundation for the Protection of the Family and Tradition (SAPTK), relating to a government order restricting public outdoor meetings under coronavirus conditions.

The court statement did not, however, come down firmly in favor of restrictions either, and said that alternative counter-measures by the executive might be viable as knowledge of the virus improves.

The court stated that: "It is feasible that containing the spread of the virus does not prove possible.

"That, in turn, forces the public power to reorganize certain resources is a more structural way, for instance by notably increasing health care funding at the expense of some other public expenditures to ensure that in case of yet another growth in the infection rate, there should be enough human and material resources available, or take the position that under certain circumstances, people will not be able to receive medical services that are funded from public law measures," the statement continued, and the court added that future knowledge may enable better forecasting of the spread of COVID-19 and treatments of the unwell.

"In this case, the need for 'general preventive measures' such as the ones being disputed, will disappear," the court added.

The court also said that it agrees with SAPTK in that preventive measures cannot be justified endlessly, in the light of the unfamiliar nature of the COVID-19 virus.

At the same time, the government order, from August 19 this year did not fail to take into account any important circumstances from the perspective of establishing restrictions of this type, nor did it assign arbitrarily large or trivial importance to any particular interests or rights.

In this light, the restrictions were not unlawful, the administrative court ruled.

SAPTK's arguments against the restrictions were two-fold: First, establishing restrictions of this type by government order wa not lawful, and a regulation, as a legislative act, would be more suitable, though no scope for doing this in Estonia currently exists, the organization said. Second, a lack of scientific or other data indicating that the virus is able to spread at public outdoor meetings to the extent that the restrictions, particularly in relation to numbers, are in proportion.

SAPTK head Varro Vooglaid also said the manner in which the government order was put in place hinders its constitutional review by the Chancellor of Justice.

SAPTK and Vooglaid, who is editor-in-chief of the Objektiiv portal, have also filed court actions concerning the legality of coronavirus vaccination certificates, and also issued a complaint with the State Agency of Medicines (Raviamet) over the use of raffles targeted at minors promoting the coronavirus vaccine.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

22:48

Court overrules family rights group's covid restrictions complaint

22:33

Covid cases to rise in Harju, Ida-Viru counties in coming weeks

22:15

Auditor general: Covid-19 crisis management structure unclear

16:53

Ministry: Ten-year forestry plan objectives met

15:36

Gallery: Tallinn Music Week 2021 opens with Kultuurikatel concert

14:46

ERR websites subject to disruption Friday

14:21

Postimees-funded MS Estonia survey concludes work

12:41

President: Only a truly free person can be truly creative

12:34

Tallinn education leaders not convinced if expensive food is higher-quality

11:53

Worldwide Estonian Language Week starts on October 4

11:27

Ott Tänak hit with €5,000 speeding fine in Finland

10:57

Health Board: 215 covid patients, 730 cases, two deaths

10:29

State budget sets aside €600,000 for War of Independence memorial repairs

10:10

Isamaa chair: State budget lacks clear goal

09:56

Ratings: Strong support for Center in Tallinn, but falling elsewhere

09:23

Estonia backs Lithuania's EU proposal to return illegal migrants

08:55

Kiik: A rising covid infection rate is inevitable in an open society

08:31

French Ambassador: France will not pull out of Mali

30.09

Weekly: New president may enter office needing to apply for extra funds

30.09

ERR and Telia reach agreement on TV transmission

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

30.09

Coronavirus risk level rises to 'high'

30.09

Scientist: Mysterious beacons source of MS Estonia survey interference

30.09

'Reckless' Estonian bears cause trouble on Latvian border

30.09

Gallery: Thousands of wooden logs appear in Tallinn's Freedom Square

28.09

Free Estonian language class registration opens on October 4

11:27

Ott Tänak hit with €5,000 speeding fine in Finland

10:57

Health Board: 215 covid patients, 730 cases, two deaths

09:23

Estonia backs Lithuania's EU proposal to return illegal migrants

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: