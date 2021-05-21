SAPTK investigates whether established COVID-19 restrictions are lawful

Non-governmental Organization Foundation for the Protection of the Family and Tradition (SAPTK) is asking the first-tier Tallinn Administrative Court whether establishing restrictions concerning all people living on Estonia's territory with a general regulation was lawful.

Head of SAPTK, Varro Vooglaid, told ERR the organization had submitted a detection complaint regarding the establishment of restrictions in the form of general regulation being lawful or not.

Vooglaid said that submitting the complaint was very necessary. "When we think that we live in a democratic country and the freedom of speech and the right to express your opinions are the two most important political rights," Vooglaid said.

"We have seen how the government freely suppresses the citizens' right to protest. Firstly, the government is disbanding protests and then establishing restrictions that are baseless and unnecessary. We know that the virus basically doesn't spread outside," Vooglaid said.

It's clear that there's an attempt to achieve a situation where the government's policy cannot be protested," he said.

Vooglaid's complaint was prompted by protests against the government and the Communicable Diseases Prevention and Control Act amendment draft on Toompea Hill in Tallinn in April. At that time, public meetings were allowed, but the number of participants couldn't exceed 10 people per group.

