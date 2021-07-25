Vaccination protest takes place in Tallinn

People gathered in Tallinn's Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak) on Saturday to protest against vaccination. The demonstration titled "For Freedom" (Vabaduse eest) took place for the third time.

The main theme of the protest meeting was mandatory vaccination, with participants discussing whether children should be vaccinated and whether it could be thinkable without parents' consent. Vaccination of pregnant women was also discussed. Posters called for the freedom to decide whether to get vaccinated.

"So the state would not be locked away for those who are not vaccinated and have not recovered from the disease, for there to be no fear. I want this country to be free and for people to have the right to decide for themselves," Polina said.

Protestor Külli had brought with her several placards. One referenced the Estonian Constitution that bans medical experiments.

"Look at recent medical research in terms of how many treatments there are for Covid, how many papers have bee published. If our ministers dare not or do not want to talk about this research, people exercising their constitutional right to defend their country need to take to the streets," she said.

MP Kalle Grünthal (Conservative People's Party) said that there are two bills currently in Riigikogu proceedings that would render mandatory vaccination a punishable offense.

"I believe that our aim is off in terms of combating this virus. Instead of vaccinations, we need to create in people and determine persons with antibodies. This can keep society open, and if we can determine that, we do not need restrictions. Secondly, I'm not entirely convinced we are being given the correct statistics concerning this disease and how it affects people. But that is just my subjective opinion," Grünthal said.

The previous anti-vaccination rallies were held in March and May.

