Vaccination protest takes place in Tallinn

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Protest in Freedom Square. Source: Screen capture
News

People gathered in Tallinn's Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak) on Saturday to protest against vaccination. The demonstration titled "For Freedom" (Vabaduse eest) took place for the third time.

The main theme of the protest meeting was mandatory vaccination, with participants discussing whether children should be vaccinated and whether it could be thinkable without parents' consent. Vaccination of pregnant women was also discussed. Posters called for the freedom to decide whether to get vaccinated.

"So the state would not be locked away for those who are not vaccinated and have not recovered from the disease, for there to be no fear. I want this country to be free and for people to have the right to decide for themselves," Polina said.

Protestor Külli had brought with her several placards. One referenced the Estonian Constitution that bans medical experiments.

"Look at recent medical research in terms of how many treatments there are for Covid, how many papers have bee published. If our ministers dare not or do not want to talk about this research, people exercising their constitutional right to defend their country need to take to the streets," she said.

MP Kalle Grünthal (Conservative People's Party) said that there are two bills currently in Riigikogu proceedings that would render mandatory vaccination a punishable offense.

"I believe that our aim is off in terms of combating this virus. Instead of vaccinations, we need to create in people and determine persons with antibodies. This can keep society open, and if we can determine that, we do not need restrictions. Secondly, I'm not entirely convinced we are being given the correct statistics concerning this disease and how it affects people. But that is just my subjective opinion," Grünthal said.

The previous anti-vaccination rallies were held in March and May.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

covid-19 vaccines

tokyo olympics 2020

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:45

Narva local becomes Russian national football team manager

13:11

EDF pledges 280 personnel to NATO readiness initiatives

12:37

Bloomberg: Danske still not recovered from money laundering scandal

11:10

Puusta starts Olympic regatta with 15th place

11:00

Day brings 90 new cases

10:40

Iranian frigate entered Estonian territorial waters without permission

09:56

Vaccination protest takes place in Tallinn

09:15

Phone fraud on the rise

08:38

Tartu leads youth vaccinations

08:22

Men's quadruple scull secures place in the final

24.07

Saaremaa, Hiiumaa ferry ticket booking system partly reinstated

24.07

Gallery: Fencer Katrina Lehis takes Estonia's first Tokyo medal Updated

24.07

Minister: Lithuania migrant influx constitutes hybrid attack

24.07

Ministry: EDF contributing two members to EU-led Mozambique mission

24.07

Two-dozen EDF members likely to join UK-led defense framework

24.07

Minister: Planned oil shale plant shouldn't fall foul of EU state aid rules

24.07

Grid distributor Elektrilevi acquires competitor in €29-million deal

24.07

Defense ministry plans to extend Operation Barkhane activities into Niger

24.07

Pärnu County peat bog wildfire declared extinguished Friday evening

24.07

Cyclist Tanel Kangert 46th out of 130 in arduous Tokyo men's road race

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: