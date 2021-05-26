Gallery: Protest held to support defense force, PPA orchestras

News
A protest was held in support of the Defense Forces Orchestra, Chaplain and the Police and Border Guard Orchestra on May 25.
News

A hundred musicians, music teachers and students and members of the church held a support rally for the Defense Forces and Police and Border Guard orchestras and chaplains on Tuesday.

The protest was against culture funding cuts that will be made to the chaplains and orchestras. All ministries have been asked to make cuts by the government.

At the end of last week, Commander of the Defense Forces Martin Herem suggested stopping funding the orchestra and the chaplain service. Minister of the Interior Kristian Jaani (Center) proposed merging the orchestras of the Defense Forces and the PPA. There has been a public outcry over the proposals.

Minister of Defense Kalle Laanet (Reform) has made a proposal to the minister of the Interior and Culture to create a joint orchestra under the control of the Estonian War Museum.

Editor: Helen Wright

