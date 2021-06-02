Defense minister: Ukraine's security is Europe's security

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Estonian and Ukrainian flags Source: Ministry of Defense
News

Estonia continues to bear the torch for Ukraine's defense and security, including in its desire to join NATO and the European Union, defense minister Kalle Laanet (Reform) says. Laanet held a phone meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Taran Tuesday.

Ukrainian security and that not only of Estonia but of Europe as a whole are inter-twined, he told Taran, who has been minister for a little over a year.

"Estonia has always supported Ukraine's aspirations to join the EU and NATO and the reforms that Ukraine must carry out on this path," Laanet said, according to a ministry press release.

"The situation on the border of eastern Ukraine remains complicated, despite promises by Russia to withdraw its troops, we are seeing that Russia is still pressuring Ukraine via political, informational and military means. That is why it was important for me to receive information directly from the Ukrainian Minister of Defense on the current situation on Ukraine's borders," he went on, noting that preparations for the annual large scale Russian military exercise Zapad are already underway in regions close to both Ukraine and Estonia (Zapad being the Russian word for west – ed.).

The two ministers pledged to continue bilateral defensive cooperation, including in the cyber sphere, while Laanet said he would raise the issue at NATO level in a meeting with defense ministers from allied nations.

The Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) Seli facility in Rapla County has treated 165 wounded Ukrainian military personnel since fall 2015, while the Baltic Defense College in Tartu has been training personnel from Ukraine for nearly 20 years, the ministry says.

Prime minister Kaja Kallas visited eastern Ukraine, a region blighted by ongoing conflict which began in 2014, the same year the Russian Federation annexed Crimea, last month.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

02.06

Gallery: Kabul ceremony marks end of Estonia's 18-year Afghanistan presence

02.06

Apollo Kino to open cinema in Tartu Tasku Center in fall

02.06

Village of the Year 2021: Vote for your favorite

02.06

Tall Ships Races 2021 canceled, Tallinn to host maritime festival

02.06

Defense minister: Ukraine's security is Europe's security

02.06

Government to slow down defense development

02.06

Statistics: More people born in Ukraine, India relocating to Estonia

02.06

More and more men are turning to plastic surgery

02.06

Global Estonian Report: June 2-9

02.06

Social Democratic MP wants film studio designated a cultural monument

02.06

Minister: Forestry law and practice during nesting season should be smarter

02.06

AK: Legislation would make winter street cleaning local authority liability

02.06

Isamaa not yet approached other parties on minister no-confidence plan

02.06

Health minister: Second wave of COVID-19 is coming to a close

02.06

Tallinn city government offices searched over procurement suspicions Updated

02.06

Estonia bans fur farms

02.06

Seeder, Perling to run for Isamaa chairman

02.06

Vaccination centers hope for state help in covering maintenance costs

02.06

County courts not rushing to share Harju workload surplus

02.06

15,000 vaccination times to be added to Patient Portal on Thursday

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: