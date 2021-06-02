Isamaa not yet approached other parties on minister no-confidence plan

Henn Põlluaas and Helir-Valdor Seeder. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Isamaa hasn't yet communicated with any other opposition parties to ask for support in a planned vote of no-confidence against the Minister of Defense, Kalle Laanet (Reform).

The party's board announced that there should be a vote of no-confidence against Laanet over 270 planned redundancies among defense sector employees.

Isamaa's board says that Laanet has misled the public and the planned cuts come at the expense of Estonian national security, which is why the board is proposing the motion.

Head of the Social Democratic Party (SDE), Indrek Saar, told ERR that he hasn't discussed the possible vote as yet.

"We haven't received any proposals. When Isamaa makes a specific proposal, we will discuss it," Saar said.

Regarding cuts proposed by the government, Saar said that there are a lot of questions. "Defense costs are not the only area where cuts are being made. The same goes for a lot of other areas. But when we look at what is being cut, children's hobby education, for example, then what does this have to do with the state apparatus," Saar said.

Saar said that SDE is not rushing to vote against Laanet, however.

"There's a point in doing it when there's a possibility that something will change as a result," Saar said.

Conservative Party of Estonia (EKRE) Riigikogu group chair Henn Põlluaas told ERR that Isamaa hasn't spoken to them on the topic either. When such a proposal is made, the party needs discussing time.

"Isamaa hasn't talked to us about it. Are they serious about it or it's just to show something? We'll see when they turn to us. They've always been striking poses like that, but when something actually needs to be done, the party vanishes," Põlluaas said.

Põlluaas said that EKRE supports replacing the government. "We have asked for signatures multiple times to arrange a vote of no confidence against Prime Minister Kaja Kallas. But we haven't received any support," he said.

The government announced on Thursday, May 27, that the Defense Forces has to cut €114 million and dismiss 270 employees.

--

Editor: Roberta Vaino

