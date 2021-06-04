AK: Bill centralizing citizen biometric data meets EKRE pushback

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
EKRE MP Kert Kingo at the Riigikogu. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

A bill which has been put before the Rigiikogu would allow the organization of biometric data of citizens into one central database.

Doing so would lead to efficiency gains, supporters say, though the opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) has tabled over 100 amendments, in an effort to obstruct it.

EKRE MP and former IT minister Kert Kingo said: "Is this needed to just to provide a job for IT companies; I don't know why this data is being collected, where it is going to be forwarded and for whom."

"Is there a desire for still greater censorship and controls on what we do and in so doing, violating constitutional human rights? Because there are no reasons to have such a database," Kingo added.

The Riigikogu's constitutional affairs committee is processing EKRE's amendments, with the bill due to reach the chamber next Wednesday, AK reported.

The Riigikogu breaks up for summer recess a week later.

The proposed database, known by its Estonian abbreviation ABIS, is, Ruth Annus, head of citizenship and migration policy, a technical development only, while the legal basis for the current rights in data gathering in criminal investigations dates back to 2012.

"However, before the creation of the ABIS database, things were very inefficient. The opportunity to use these previously-granted rights effectively now exist," she said.

"With criminal proceedings, ABIS data can only be used with the permission of the prosecutor and only in the investigation of really serious crimes, and there are no plans to change these rules," Annus added.

Daily Eesti Päevaleht (link in Esotnian) had reported that Police and Border Guard Board access to such data would be easier then before the database existed, however.

This would include biometric data such as fingerprints.

Lawyer Leon Glikman told AK that while access to the data in serious crimes was justifiable, it should be courts and not the prosecutor's offce which grant the permission.

"The idea is simply that law enforcement would not just have access to a person's private data, but that there would be some sort of filter in place for the court to check whether such state interference is overwhelming," Glikman said.

A recent European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruling has in any case prompted a domestic bill which would require the prosecutor's office to obtain permission in communications data collection in criminal cases, something it has not had to do hitherto. That bill has already passed its first Riigikogu reading.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:03

Estonia to face Finland in friendly match on Friday

14:33

EDF special forces Mali activity halted pending French decision

13:32

Kallas: Finnish travel restrictions not proportionate

13:29

Station Narva festival announces city art contest

13:25

Gallery: President awards state decorations

13:01

55,000 passengers used Tallinn Airport in May

12:27

Banning fur farms to bring large claim for damages to state

12:05

Ratas: Fly the Estonian flag to celebrate our achievements

11:54

Flags hoisted across Estonia for tricolor's 137th anniversary

11:22

Film produced by several Estonians selected for Cannes festival

10:56

AK: Bill centralizing citizen biometric data meets EKRE pushback

10:37

Health Board: 96 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed

10:22

Indrek Kiisler: On summoning Finland's ambassador to the carpet

09:53

Tallinn's investments to double in hopes of mega-hospital

09:25

Ten Second World War artillery shells found on Viimsi peninsula

08:57

AK: Government gives go-ahead for June Victory Day parade

08:26

Vaccination chief: Vaccine tourism is likely ending

03.06

Kontaveit through to French Open round three

03.06

Environment agency: Forest growth outstrips felling in 2019

03.06

Government green-lights KredEx-Enterprise Estonia merger

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: