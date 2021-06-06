EKRE presents five reasons for supporting the party at local elections

The council of the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) approved its nationwide elections platform at the Paide Music and Theater Hall on Saturday. The platform highlights five reasons for voting for EKRE at fall local government council elections. Henn Põlluaas was confirmed as the party's candidate for the fall presidential elections.

The "EKRE Five Plus" program claims that the national conservatives are the most Estonian, most family-friendly, most pro-local life and most democratic party that stands firmest in the defense of the prosperity of Estonians.

"Because we are dealing with local elections, we will have different programs in all 70+ local governments where our candidates are running – local topics, problems in need of solutions," EKRE chairman Martin Helme said.

He added that the platform approved in Paide on Sunday serves as the foundation for the whole of Estonia.

Asked about EKRE's plans for launching active campaigning, Helme said that the campaign is already underway to some extent. "This very meeting here serves as preparation for elections. But I believe it will kick of in earnest come August. It will start with the presidential elections and keep building momentum from there, all the way to October," the EKRE chairman said.

In his speech, Helme pointed to three problematic regions where EKRE needs to make extra efforts. Tallinn, Tartu and the larger cities of Ida-Viru County. "Results will follow hard work, efforts to build up our organization, reach people with our messages and recognizing our weaknesses that are keeping us from growing. And it will be very systematic work. It will not yield results overnight, but I believe we are moving in the right direction," Helme said.

Põlluaas being confirmed as the party's presidential elections candidate was announced by EKRE member Peeter Ernits on his Facebook page.

The presidential election will take place between August 10 and September 29. The president of the Riigikogu will convene a special or additional session for the purpose. If the Riigikogu cannot elect the next president after three rounds, the election will move to the Electoral College made up of MPs and local government representatives.

The local government council elections will be held on October 17. The elections week will kick off on Monday for a total of six preliminary voting days and be concluded on Sunday or election day. E-voting is possible for the duration of the preliminary voting period.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!