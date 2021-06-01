Former Mayor of Tallinn mulls running in local government elections

Former long-term chairman of the Center Party and former Mayor of Tallinn Edgar Savisaar has told ERR he is thinking about running in October's local government's elections, if his health allows it.

A short ERR interview with Savisaar follows.

We have heard rumors that you want to run in the local government elections in the autumn and on the Center Party list. Is that true?

I have not spread such rumors to anyone, nor have I thought of them myself. There's still time.

There is time, but is there any interest in returning to politics?

But I'm in politics. After all, I am a member of the city council. I am going to the sitting on Thursday.

What about the decision regarding the candidacy? When should we expect it?

We'll see about that.

Are you on the Center Party list or are you making your own

electoral alliance again?

Let's see, let's see, I can't comment on that right now.

Have you talked to the members of the Center Party?

Yes, I have. Yesterday, there were around 100 people at the party. And most of the parties were represented.

Would your health allow you to again?

We'll see. I think that is the main problem why I haven't made the decision.

--

