Gallery: Center Party introduces local election pledges

Center Party Council meeting on June 19, 2021.
Free kindergarten places for all children and free swimming sessions for pensioners were two of the pledges made by the Center Party on Saturday when it unveiled its local election pledges.

Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab, a member of the board of the Center Party and the head of the election platform committee, said the main principles of the party's program are free kindergarten places, poverty reduction, faster administration in local governments, good education and enabling people to live a full life across Estonia.

"We will support the renewal of the long-term care system. We will reduce people's co-payments for care services and build community service homes for the elderly and other people in need. We will enable the elderly to live in their own homes for as long as possible," said Aab.

The party also wants to create incentives for the elderly and people with low incomes to participate in cultural and hobby activities and ensure free use of swimming pools for pensioners. 

"In cooperation with the state, we aim to abolish the kindergarten tuition fee so that basic education would be available to everyone regardless of the family's economic situation," said Aab.

"In order to recognize outstanding high school students, we will support the payment of scholarships at the local government level. We will provide free school and kindergarten food and ensure the preservation of primary and lower secondary schools. We provide additional support to rural schools and also continue to ensure that Russian-speaking parents can choose between Estonian-speaking and Russian-speaking or joint schools," he said. 

Editor: Helen Wright

About us

Gallery: Center Party introduces local election pledges

