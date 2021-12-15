Mayor: Kindergarten fee not to increase for Tallinn residents

A kindergarten in Tallinn.
A kindergarten in Tallinn. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The kindergarten place fee will not increase for Tallinners in the new year, despite the increase in the national minimum wage, Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart said at the city government's press briefing on Wednesday.

In Tallinn, like in other municipalities, the kindergarten place fee is linked to the minimum wage, and as the minimum wage will increase next year, the kindergarten attendance fee should also move up, the mayor said.

The coalition now governing the capital agreed after the elections not to increase the kindergarten place fee in the new year.

"This was an initiative of the Social Democratic Party, partner to the Center Party, and the city government's position is that next year we will compensate Tallinn residents for the increase in the kindergarten fee," Kõlvart said.

He said that the fee will continue to be pegged to the minimum wage, which means an increase of roughly €9 per child that Tallinn will compensate residents for.

Kõlvart also said at the briefing that he believes that people should be allowed to party outdoors on New Year's Eve.

"Indoor events continue to be dangerous, and we are likely to face another wave of the virus in January, for which we need to be prepared," Kõlvart said, replying to the question what he thinks of the current 11 p.m. closing time requirement for public events.

Under the current order of the government, public events, both outdoors and indoors, must end at 11 p.m. at the latest.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

