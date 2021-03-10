Tallinn suspends kindergarten fee until end of April ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

A child at kindergarten. Source: Pixabay.
Tallinn City Government is planning a package of support measures, which, among other things, suspends kindergarten fees for parents between March 11 and April 30.

Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) said the decision affects all parents and regardless of whether the child is currently attending kindergarten or not, the parents do not have to pay the kindergarten fee.

"In Tallinn, the municipal kindergarten fee is €71.25 per child per month, and the same amount of discount is given to parents of children attending private kindergartens or childcare, ie the discount does not depend on the form of ownership of the childcare institution," Kõlvart said.

Kindergartens will remain open until the Estonian Government decides otherwise. At present, all municipal kindergartens are operating, following the instructions to ensure the protection of children's health.

"We are also ready to open a 24-hour childcare service for frontline employees. For this purpose, we have kindergartens in Tallinn with the corresponding experience from the state of the emergency of last year," Kõlvart said.

The city also exempts parents of children attending hobby schools, sports organizations and clubs from tuition fees until the end of April.

During the distance learning period, all Tallinn municipal schools will distribute free food packages to students once a week. Food distribution is organized by schools and schools also provide parents with the relevant information.

On Tuesday, Tartu City Government said it would also suspend kindergarten fees.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

