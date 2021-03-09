Tartu city kindergarten fees waived for one month

Fees at public kindergartens in Tartu are waived for a month in response to rising COVID-19 rates. The move comes following national government calls to keep kindergartners at home unless absolutely necessary. The move would mean parents keeping their children away from kindergarten would not be liable for fees during the time they were not sending their children to playschool.

While kindergartens have generally remained open for in-class supervision throughout the pandemic, fees have still be applicable, while on Monday the government announced its latest raft of restrictions, due to enter in force Thursday, which have included an urgent recommendation for parents not to take children to kindergarten, unless necessary.

The city's mayor, Urmas Klaas (Reform) says the measure will last March 11-April 11.

He said: "The government decided to lock down the country for at least one month and has, among other things, strongly advised parents to leave children at home during that period."

"We must do our utmost to stop the spread of the virus, as the infection spreads also in kindergartens and at places of child care," Klaas continued, according to BNS.

The city government is also urging private kindergarten operators follow suit for kindergartners who are, with their parents, residents of the city. The city government will provide support towards this end, it says.

Other restrictions already in place at kindergartens include a bar on parents entering the premises.

The measure will be reviewed after a month, the city government says. Meal costs are not covered by the measure, BNS reports.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!