As part of recently confirmed restrictions, the government has stated an urgent recommendation for parents to not take their children to kindergartens unless urgently necessary. Health Board official Mihkel Näks confirmed that all contacts need to be decreased, even between children.

The Naksitrall kindergarten opened less than a month ago in the Haabersti district of Tallinn currently has taken in 71 children. A little more than half are currently still going to the kindergarten, ETV's daily affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Tuesday.

The virus has not ignored the recently opened kindergarten and according to director Pärje Ülavere, one employee is self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19. "We have acted in accordance to directions - notified parents, all employees, everyone is informed of the situation, all measures we could do are done," she said.

Health Board's northern region procedure group head Mihkel Näkds said there are six kindergarten outbreaks in Tallinn and Harju County. And even if there is no significant spread noted, children should stay home for the time being.

"The less contacts the better during today's high numbers. /.../ Today, the spread of the virus is so high that all contacts should be taken to the minimum, even when it comes to children. If possible, staying at home is preferred," Näks said.

On Monday, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) stated an urgent recommendation for parents not to take children to kindergarten unless necessary.

Minister of Education and Research Liina Kersna (Reform) said the parents who can work from home should do so, also leaving their children at home. She added however that kindergartens cannot be closed. "It is important that the people who are working on solving the crisis in medicine, the police, rescuing or even in transport, service, cashiers in grocery stores can take their children to kindergarten," the minister said.

Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) also said the situation has reached a point where children should stay at home instead of going to kindergarten in the mornings. "If it is not possible, the city of Tallinn is offering a kindergarten service, all kindergartens are open. And in case it is not possible to stay at home, then as it was possible in the spring, children can be brought to kindergarten," Kõlvart noted.

Tallinn has also waived kindergarten fees, as has Tartu.

