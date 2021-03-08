New restrictions moving all education to distance learning and closing non-essential stores and restaurants will come into effect on Thursday, March 11. The country will effectively be in lockdown, similar to the emergency situation last spring.

Based on recent hikes in coronavirus infection rates and the continued spread of the British variant of COVID-19, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) on Monday afternoon called for additional restrictions to be established.

"The COVID-19 situation in northern Estonian hospitals is extraordinarily critical. The number of beds for people with COVID-19 has increased, but there will eventually be a limit," the prime minister posted on social media on Monday.

Kallas added the government is working on finding additional staff for hospitals, but she said that everyone carries responsibility and must contribute to limit the spread. "Please, let's sharply decrease contacts to cut off infection chains! Otherwise, the virus will break our healthcare, doing more and more damage to our close ones and the weak in society," the Reform chairwoman wrote.

Kallas said the British strain of COVID-19 is spreading more extensively than previously thought. The strain's more aggressive nature is behind Estonia's recent hike in daily new case numbers, according to the prime minister, who is currently self-isolating after coming into contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus.

"If the information we checked is true, it means we must lock down our country for the near future. Send every child and young person possible to distance learning and close all places where there is direct contact," Kallas penned.

She added that Estonians have not yet learned to live with the virus in a way to safely continue with normal life, which is why extensive closures are needed.

Kallas also pointed out that she hopes vaccinations can be focused on during the time society is locked down. She also recommends people implement the 2+2 rule when moving around outdoors.

The prime minister's proposed restrictions:

Educational institutions, including primary education, will go to distance learning. Children with special educational needs and institutions managing them can remain open in a limited and safe capacity.

Guides for kindergartens to reorganize work and an urgent recommendation for parents not to take children to kindergarten, unless necessary.

All trade, except for pharmacies, grocery stores, pet stores, eyewear stores and other essential services must be closed and can only be open if delivery of goods or drive-in sales are an option.

Eating establishments would be closed, only takeaway sales are allowed.

Sports and hobby education will only be allowed individually.

The 2+2 rule will apply outside.

Restrictions could be in place until mid-April

Speaking in an interview with ERR's Estonian language portal on Monday afternoon (link in Estonian), Kallas said the restrictions may last until mid-April but did not give an exact start date.

She said the restrictions will be implemented as soon as possible and if the restrictions were agreed today then primary schools could be sent to distance learning as soon as Wednesday.

"It depends on how soon we get these decisions agreed and then there must be a transition time," the prime minister told ERR. She said a cabinet meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday to discuss the issues further amongst the government.

Speaking about the introduction of new restrictions, she said: "The reason is very clear - Covid is very widespread and spreading faster than expected. That is why we still need to lock the country in order to bring these numbers down and reduce the burden on the medical system."

The below message was posted on social media on Monday evening ar approximately 9.30 p.m. announcing the restrictions would take effect on Thursday. Additionally, the 2+2 rule will now apply outdoors.

COVID-19 olukord Eestis on erakordselt kriitiline. Viiruse leviku peatamiseks ning inimestevaheliste kokkupuudete... Posted by Stenbocki maja on Monday, 8 March 2021

Editor's note: This article was updated to add quotes from Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and to add restrictions will take effect on Thursday (March 11).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!