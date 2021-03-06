Survey: 60 percent dissatisfied with government handling of pandemic ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

news
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Ülemiste Keskus shopping mall in Tallinn, on Monday morning, following the lifting of restrictions which had kept most businesses closed since late March. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
news

Sixty percent of Estonian citizens find the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic below par, while 73 percent believe stricter restrictions are needed, according to a recent survey.

The survey, conducted earlier this week by pollsters Norstat on behalf of conservative think-tank the Institute for the Study of Societal Issues  (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut), came after details of the latest round of restrictions, approved by the government Friday, were public knowledge, and is, Norstat says, the first time more than half the populace have expressed dissatisfaction with the government, either in the current Reform/Center incarnation, or its predecessor, also consisting of Center, along with Isamaa and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE).

Only one party represented at the Riigikogu, the Social Democratic Party (SDE), has not been in office since the pandemic began, while the post of health minister has been held by Tanel Kiik (Center) throughout.

Estonia now has reportedly the second-highest 14-day COVID-19 rate per 100,000 inhabitants, though deaths as a proportion of reported cases remain relatively small and largely confined to the elderly.

Sixty-percent of respondents said they were either "not satisfied at all" or "rather dissatisfied" with the current government's approach to the pandemic – this week's restrictions see theaters, cinemas and concerts halls closed and restaurants closed to in-house customers at weekends – while 36 percent said they were "very satisfied" or "somewhat satisfied", and four percent were don't-knows.

Earlier polls taken in February, December 2020 and April 2020 saw the "not satisfied" proportion Norstat reported stand at 47 percent, 50 percent and 23 percent respectively.

The 73 percent who answered "yes" to the question of whether restrictions should be tightened cover both those who said they certainly should, and those who tended towards favouring stricter rules, while 23 percent said no stricter measures should be installed at this time (again, 4 percent said they did not know).

Norstat conducted its survey online, on March 4 and 5, and polled 500 Estonian citizens of voting age. Norstat claims a ±4.4 percent error margin in the survey.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:34

Survey: 90 percent of populace supports military conscription

13:56

Survey: 60 percent dissatisfied with government handling of pandemic

13:17

Estonian-founded ultra-capacitor firm inks Japanese corporation major deal

12:35

Kaia Kanepi through to Dubai qualification round two

12:11

State portal testing email forwarding in COVID-19 vaccination notifications

11:37

Health Board: 1,542 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, seven deaths

10:52

Iraq-bound Defense League final exercise postponed due to COVID-19 cases

09:11

Moody's retains Estonia's sovereign rating at A1

05.03

Survey: People's sense of danger grew steeply at end of February

05.03

Foreign minister: UNSC stint proves even small states can make a difference

05.03

Singer: Eesti Laul songs lack development

05.03

Heads of Jõhvi Coding School announced

05.03

Startup Estonia: Startup employees' salaries two times higher than average

05.03

Gallery: Eesti Laul 2021 final rehearsals taking place at Saku Suurhall

05.03

ETV+ and ETV2 to mediate Sunday morning prayers

05.03

Finland doubles down on restrictions: Arrivals from Estonia can't enter

05.03

Tallinn mayor: If Sputnik vaccine is safe, it must be used

05.03

Traffic volume falls by 15 percent in Tallinn since start of 2021

05.03

Kristjan Ilves has career-best 11th place finish in Large Hill competition

05.03

Wastewater study shows no slowdown in spread of coronavirus

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: