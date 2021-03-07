'Olukorrast riigis': It needs to be realized that support is an investment ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Indrek Lepik and Hindrek Riikoja. Source: Kairit Leibold/ERR
News

Journalists Indrek Lepik and Hindrek Riikoja discussed the government's COVID-19 restrictions on their Raadio 2 "Olukorrast riigis" talk show. Riikoja said that it is high time the government understood that supporting companies in a crisis is not overhead but an investment.

Indrek Lepik said that Estonia finds itself in a situation where the new government feels it must take decisive action. "Coronavirus figures are frightening of course. But we are running the risk of overreacting where it is no use. Suggestions that people's outdoor movement could be dialed back came off quite insane," Lepik said.

Hindrek Riikoja remarked that he does not hold a curfew to be a likely measure in Estonia. "I believe that the public would not accept this level of restrictions. But shutting down commerce and catering is perfectly realistic. This is deemed acceptable in society today. The need for it was clear three weeks ago, while the government lacked the courage and mental fortitude to see it through back then. We have lost a few weeks already. That is the greatest shame," Riikoja said.

Riikoja also criticized the government for failing to complement restrictions with a compensation mechanism. "Unfortunately, we are treated to cynical statements from [Prime Minister] Kaja Kallas according to which entrepreneurs need to have set aside reserves etc.," the host said.

"Suggesting that loan money cannot be used to pay for current expenses is the most painful of such messages. Finally understand that if you force commerce and catering to close and pay compensation for it, these are not current expenses – it is an investment. An investment in these businesses being able to pick up where they left off once society is opened again. To avoid a situation where everything needs to be started from scratch." Riikoja said.

Lepik said that a decision was made this week regarding salary support. "I understand that sectors aren't happy with it, that it is a short-term measure that still renders April and May unforeseeable," he said.

Lepik added that Estonian companies could use a plan to see them through until late May that would clearly list restrictions and compensation mechanisms. Riikoja agreed that clearer government communication is in order.

The hosts did not agree on whether members of the government and MPs should be vaccinated ahead of schedule.

Indrek Lepik found that immunizing state officials matters from the point of view of functional administration as one should not have to run the country from isolation.

Riikoja disagreed and said that the idea that members of the government need to meet with a lot of people and go abroad all the time is mistaken. "It is not true. The lion's share of the work of cabinet ministers is done remotely. The government and the prime minister can work from a distance very effectively," Riikoja opined.

"Even more pressing is the question whether those in charge of the country are with the people or not. We have over 300,000 pensioners only a fifth of whom have been vaccinated. These are people for whom vaccines are crucial," Riikoja said.

Lepik said the matter is not quite as cut and dry. "It is very easy to get people riled up here, while it is only a symbolic matter if we make it out to be one," he suggested.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

07.03

'Samost ja Sildam': European support distribution in need of serious debate

07.03

'Olukorrast riigis': It needs to be realized that support is an investment

07.03

Minister approves defense ministry 2022-2025 development plan

07.03

Henry Sildaru wins European Cup halfpipe competition

07.03

Covid has caused 800 conscripts to isolate

07.03

Karmen Joller: Why vaccination is slow, an explanatory note for the PM

07.03

Day brings 1,321 new COVID-19 cases, 604 hospitalized

07.03

Ministry: At least 100,000 people given first shot of vaccine

07.03

Raul Rebane: Five proposals for the coronavirus crisis

07.03

Four people injured as bus goes off the road near Rakvere

07.03

Shops have reorganized work due to restrictions

06.03

Gallery: Uku Suviste wins Eesti Laul again

06.03

High jumper Lilian Turban sets new personal best in European championships

06.03

Estonia keeps up UN pressure on Myanmar situation

06.03

Tallinn ambulance service at limit due to COVID-19 call-outs

06.03

Ministry: No COVID-19 vaccine preferential treatment for government members

06.03

Gallery: Malls close at weekends after new restrictions enter force

06.03

Survey: 90 percent of populace supports military conscription

06.03

Survey: 60 percent dissatisfied with government handling of pandemic

06.03

Estonian-founded ultra-capacitor firm inks Japanese corporation major deal

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: