Prime Minister Kaja Kallas self-isolating until Thursday

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) is self-isolating after coming into contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

"I have just learned that I came into contact with a person earlier this week who got a positive COVID-19 test today. This makes me a close contact and so I am in self-isolation until Thursday next week," the prime minister wrote on social media on Friday.

Kallas said she tested negative for coronavirus yesterday.

"I feel good and have no symptoms. In the meantime, I will work from home and follow the Health Board's instructions. Please keep your distance, reduce contacts and stay healthy!"

Kallas has not yet been vaccinated against coronavirus.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!