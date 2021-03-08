1,181 new coronavirus cases have been found of a total 5,496 tests taken - a rate of 21.5 percent - in Estonia over the past 24 hours, the Health Board announced. 14 deaths were registered.

According to data from the population registry, there were 846 cases diagnosed in Harju County with 620 of those discovered in Tallinn.

129 new cases were diagnosed in Lääne-Viru County and no other county had more than 50. Ida-Viru County saw 47 new cases in the last 24 hours, 39 cases went to Tartu County, 22 cases were discovered in Võru County and 21 cases were found among people living in Rapla County.

12 new cases were opened in Lääne County, nine cases went to Põlva County, Pärnu and Järva counties had seven new cases each, six cases each went to Viljandi and Valga counties. Jõgeva and Saare counties had four and three new cases diagnosed over the last 24 hours, respectively.

There was no information in the population registry for 23 of the cases diagnosed.

Estonia's rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 1,335.54, data from the Health Board shows.

In total, 102,417 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 43,975 of them having received their second dose.

626 people receiving treatment in hospital, 53 in intensive care

As of Monday morning, 626 people are receiving treatment in hospital. 36 patients are under assisted breathing and there are 53 patients in intensive care.

A total of 5,496 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours, with 1,181 returning positive and 4,315 negative – a positive rate of 21.5 percent. There have been 988,077 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 76,183 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

55,641 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 16,142 (29 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 39,499 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

There were 14 deaths reported over the last 24 hours. In total, the coronavirus has claimed 667 lives in Estonia since March, according to the Health Board.

The 14-day average infection rate is 1,335.54 per 100,000 inhabitants.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

