State portal testing email forwarding in COVID-19 vaccination notifications

The Health Insurance Fund (Haigekassa) is trialing a new method of summoning members of the public for coronavirus vaccinations which would see recipients get a notification at their email address on the state portal forwarded to an email address of their choice.

The development currently affects those in the 60-69 age group, and requires entering the state portal here. Regardless of your age, if you are registered resident in Estonia, you can set up the forwarding process via the portal, though please note some pages are in Estonian.

The state portal email address is firstname.(middlename).secondname@eesti.ee, in other words the same naming convention as you have registered on your ID card and with the state portal.

The state IT governing body, RIA, says that the system is being trialed as a way of reducing the administrative burden on family doctors, so they can focus on inoculations themselves. Coronavirus vaccinations may only be carried out by a trained professional health care worker, though the administrative aspects can be carried out by a much wider pool of people.

In the long term, RIA says it hopes to inform the entire population of the chance to take a COVID-19 vaccination – which is not mandatory at present – via this or similar methods.

RIA Deputy Director General Margus Arm told ERR that: "The current solution is not final. In cooperation with the Health Insurance Fund, we are looking for solutions to make such important information available to as many people as possible. As an option, we are considering a solution via state portal, where individuals will see the information received there earlier."

To set up your forwarding email, visit the state portal here, and log-in either via ID Card login (with a card reader), Smart-ID (via the in-phone app) or Mobile ID. If you have none of these options but do have an ID code and card, you can set up Smart-ID at your bank, or mobile ID (which requires a new sim card) at your mobile service provider, or obtain a card reader from stores selling them.

Once you have entered a forwarding email address, you need to activate it via an email sent to the address you provided.

Around 413,000 people are so far are registered on the @eesti.ee mailbox, out of a population of 1.3 million.

338,000 people approximately are aged 60 and over, and about 74,000 of these have so far enabled email forwarding via the state portal.

