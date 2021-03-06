A total of 1,542 new coronavirus cases have been found in Estonia in the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says. Seven people who had contracted COVID-19 died over the same period.

Estonia's new 14-day coronavirus incidence per 100,000 inhabitants stands at 1253.7, one of the highest rates in Europe.

Breakdown by region

The bulk of the new cases, 926, were posted in Harju County, the most populous region of the country. 727 of these individuals reside in Tallinn.

According to population registry data, 195 new cases came in Ida-Viru County, another heavily-affected region; new cases were reported among residents of all 15 of Estonia's counties.

Lääne-Viru County recorded 95 new cases, Tartu County 76, Saaremaa 53 and Pärnu County 36.

Twenty-four new cases were reported in Võru County, 22 in Lääne County, 20 each in Rapla and Viljandi counties, 12 in Järva County and 11 in Valga County.

Single figures were posted on Hiiumaa (four) and Põlva County (two).

A further 37 of the new cases were in individuals with no place of residence entered in the population registry, the database the Health Board uses in compiling its statistics.

Deaths

Seven people, four women and three men, who had contracted COVID-19, passed away over the past 24 hours. The women were aged 90, 87, 83 and 70, while the men were aged 89, 85 and 82, the Health Board says.

Hospitalizations and recoveries

3,963 coronavirus case files have been wrapped up in 3,814 individuals in hospitals (some individuals have more than one case file associated with them, hence the discrepancy – ed.).

A total of 90 new COVID-19 cases were opened in hospitals over the past day, with 582 patients requiring hospital treatment due to the coronavirus.

56 patients require intensive care, with 35 patients of these on ventilators (up from 30 the previous day).

As of Saturday, 55,161 people who had contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began have been declared healthy, of which 39,259 (71.2 percent) have had their cases terminated by a health care professional, while 15,902 people (28.8 percent) meet the criteria of not having tested positive for the virus in the past 28 days and not awaiting closure of a coronavirus case file.

Vaccinations and testing

7,104 vaccine doses were administered over the past 24 hours, of which 5,612 were first doses (of two), the board says.

As of Saturday morning, a total of 97,858 people have been vaccinated, of whom 43,745 have received both doses, i.e. completed the course.

At-risk groups provide the main focus for vaccinations in the coming weeks, including front-line health care workers, teachers and other educational institutions employees, first responders and local government social welfare staff.

President Kersti Kaljulaid also received a COVID-19 vaccination on Friday ahead of a planned trip to Afghanistan.

7,525 coronavirus tests were conducted and analyzed over the past 24 hours, with 1,542 of these returning positive, giving a 20.5 percent positive rate.

The proportion of positive tests over the past 14 days stands at 18.2 percent.

Since the development of the coronavirus testing last spring, over 975,820 coronavirus primary tests have been performed, yielding 73,684 positive results (7.5 percent of the total).

More detailed information is available on the koroonakaart site here.

