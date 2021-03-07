Day brings 1,321 new COVID-19 cases, 604 hospitalized

Estonia analyzed a total of 6,764 tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the last 24 hours, with initial positives coming to 1,321 or 19.5 percent of people tested. Twenty-two people were brought to hospitals and nine died.

Population register data suggests the most new cases were diagnosed in Harju County at 814 of which 613 in the capital Tallinn.

Ida-Viru County registered 191, Lääne-Viru County 73, Saare County 37, Tartu County 33, Võru County 32 and Pärnu County 28 new COVID-19 cases. Rapla County got 18, Järva County 16, Viljandi County 15, Hiiu and Põlva counties 10, Jõgeva County nine, Lääne County eight and Valga County four new cases. Twenty-three people who tested positive did not have a registered address in Estonia.

The case rate per 100,000 people for the last 14 days now stands at 1,309, with initial positives making up 18.5 percent of all tests.

Hospitals opened a total of 63 new COVID-19 treatment cases, with a total of 604 patients now hospitalized.

The last 24 hours saw 3,791 doses of vaccine administered, with 3,594 people receiving their first shot and 197 their second.

A total of 101,452 people have been vaccinated 43,942 of whom have received both doses.

