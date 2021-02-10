Some public e-services cannot be accessed via a bank link from March

From March 1, it will no longer be possible to log in to the state authentication service via a bank link. This means that users can no longer access some of the public e-services, such as the state portal or the self-services of the Transport Administration and the ARIB, through a bank link.

It will still be possible to log in to e-services with an ID-card, Mobile-ID, or Smart-ID.

"The change will not affect private sector services – for example, banks' e-services can be accessed with a PIN calculator even after 1 March. The bank link is mostly used in the state authentication service to log in to the state portal, the e-service of the Transport Administration, and the e-services of the Information Technology Foundation for Education (HITSA) and the population register," said Mark Erlich, head of the Electronic Identity Department of the Information System Authority (RIA).

"The change will affect up to 7,000 people (about 4,000 people log in solely via a bank link). This accounts for about one percent of all authentications in the state authentication service. Thus, the number of bank link users is not very large and there are three alternative ways to identify yourself. It is important to understand that the bank link as a service will not disappear as a whole, but due to the reduced user base, we will not support it in the state authentication service from 1 March," said Erlich.

In the state authentication service, 1.85 million inquiries were made in October, 2.16 million in November, and 2 million in December, of which about one percent (1.26 percent, 0.91 percent, and 0.82 percent, respectively) were made via a bank link.

--

