Swedbank, SEB restrict in-branch banking services

Swedbank says it is opening its branches to customers who book an appointment in advance. Meanwhile competitor SEB has closed at least two of its outlets in Estonia, including the Tornimäe office.

Due to rising coronavirus rates and more rigorous restrictions which entered into effect today Thursday, many businesses are having to close for the time being. Banks as essential service providers do not have to do so per se, but still have to maintain 25 percent occupancy ceilings as well as follow other requirements such as mask-wearing.

Much Estonian banking is conducted online in any case.

SEB's flagship Tornimäe branch is closed for the time being, though video meetings are still possible if needed. The bank's customer support line is +372 665 5100.

SEB says it will announce when the branch will reopen to the public no later than next Monday, March 15, as it will do in respect of its Rakvere branch, also closed.

Swedbank branches remain open, but preference will be given to customers who have booked an appointment in advance. Only if no such customers are present and the 25 percent occupancy rule can be maintained will customers be permitted in off the street, the bank says.

Customers should also come individually rather than accompanied by any other person, the bank added.

"We ask all our customers to carefully consider whether they need to come to a branch office in person and, if possible, use electronic means instead," the bank announced on its website.

"However, if it is imperative that you come to the branch office, please do so alone," the bank added.

A consultation can be booked via Swedbank's site, its cellphone app or over the phone on +372 6310 310.

The full list of the current coronavirus restrictions, which entered into force Thursday, is here.

