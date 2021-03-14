PPA urges people to prepare for expiration of IDs

While Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) offices are open normally, the agency urges people to apply for a new ID electronically. This can help curb the risk of COVID-19 and the need to queue outside.

The most convenient option is to use our self-service system to apply for identification documents, Marit Abram, coordinator for the PPA's development department, says. PPA service areas currently have a 25 percent capacity ceiling, meaning that it is possible people will have to wait their turn outside, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

"That is why it is more sensible to plan one's affairs so that the trip to the office is as short as possible. To take the document photo in a self-service kiosk, continue the application process online and only book an appointment to pick up the finished document," Abram said.

The board's e-service is most popular in Harju County where half of all new ID applications are filed electronically. The e-service is also popular in Hiiu, Järva and Tartu counties, while it is made use of less often elsewhere in Estonia.

People are required to show up when they have lost their ID-card passwords envelope the replacing of which is subject to a charge. People should come in around noon as there are more customers in the mornings and evenings.

"In order to access the Digilugu medical records database a person needs their ID card passwords. People should make sure they have their password envelope and apply for new passwords if they have lost it," Abram explained.

A lot of IDs expired in 2018 and 2019 and PPA service bureaus had major queues.

Fewer IDs are set to expire this year, with people sent an early notification to their eesti.ee address.

Marit Abram said that people should not worry about their passport expiring as that is only needed for traveling, while an expired ID-card will also bring no sanctions during the coronavirus period.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!